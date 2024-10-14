The book written by cancer survivor Denise Coates to encourage women to check their breasts and attend screenings.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Luton breast cancer survivor Denise Coates is a woman with a mission: to get the message across that early detection is a life-saver.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The business development executive and former Farley Hills pupil will be talking to pupils at Central Bedfordshire College and Challney Girls High as well as staff at Amazon as part of her awareness campaign - which has already won her recognition as a media volunteer for Cancer Research UK.

She says: “This December I’ll be nine years post-breast cancer. And as every year passes, it brings me a sense of even more gratitude and renewed hope. These overwhelming feelings always lead me on to wanting the same for others.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her first operation to remove cancer from her left breast took place, ironically, on World Cancer Day in 2016.

She decided to share her experience on social media and was flooded with messages of hope: “That gave me such a lift, I’ll never forget it.”

She also wrote a book entitled Breast Cancer Conquered Together.*

The mother-of-one says: “I feel fortunate to have survived and believe my ongoing campaign will encourage women to attend screenings. It’s really important to keep signposting help and support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I also believe raising awareness in future generations – and revealing how I coped with my mental health – are two factors that may help someone else.”

She’s already had promising feedback from Central Bedfordshire College and Amazon.

College spokesperson Kara Brown said: “I feel our students will benefit from your visit because of the awareness you bring regarding your own breast cancer journey . . . and where they can go if they or their family are suffering from any type of cancer.

"We as a college are looking forward to fundraising for the Teenage Cancer Trust and raising awareness for Wear It pink Day later this month.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amazon spokesperson Rachel Grieve added: "As part of Amazon’s print-on-demand centre LTN5’s efforts to raise awareness, we’re hosting a Wear It Pink Day to show solidarity with those affected by breast cancer and to honour those impacted by the disease.

"In addition, we’re circulating a quiz to engage participants with important facts about breast cancer, promoting early detection and education. We aim to foster awareness, support and hope in the fight against breast cancer."

Denise adds: “Please be mindful that you know your own body best and to check out any changes. Early detection can save lives.”

The NHS Breast Screening Service advises women to be aware of The Five Point Code:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Know what is normal for you

Know what changes to look and feel for

Look and feel

Report any changes to your GP without delay

Attend for routine breast screening, if you are over 50.

One in eight women will develop breast cancer at some time in their life. Early detection may mean simpler and more successful treatment.

Latest research shows that the NHS Breast Screening Programme is now saving more than 1,400 lives every year in England.

Breast Cancer Conquered Together(Troubador Publishing) by Denise Coates costs £9.99 and is available from most bookshops and also online.