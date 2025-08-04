Challenge against Luton Airport expansion given green light for High Court appeal

A campaign group opposing the expansion of Luton Airport has been given the go-ahead to take its case to the High Court.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The development consent order (DCO) to increase capacity from 19 million to 32 million passengers a year at London Luton Airport was approved in April.

But Luton and District Association for the Control of Aircraft Noise (LADACAN) wrote to the Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander, in May, opposing the expansion of the airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LADACAN believes that development consent for the expansion was granted unlawfully and argues that the impact on climate change has not been properly assessed.

An artist's impression of what the expansion could look like

A judge ruled that the legal challenge can progress, with the group’s case set to be heard in the High Court later this year or early next year.

The airport expansion plans were submitted in February 2023, and planning inspectors examined the plans between August 2023 and February 2024.

In May 2024, the planning inspectors published their report, recommending that planning permission for the expansion should not be granted, as the public benefits of the development did not outweigh the detrimental impact on the environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite this, the Transport Secretary granted development consent for the expansion.

The group claims that the plans for the airport expansion fail to properly assess the effects it would have on climate change, and the decision to grant development consent was inconsistent with the approach taken over the Gatwick Airport expansion.

Luton Borough Council and Luton Rising have been approached for comment.

Andrew Lambourne, chair of LADACAN, said: “The government is recklessly gambling with all our futures by continuing to permit aviation expansion without credible pathways to meet its net zero commitments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Each month brings new evidence of climate change impacts, yet there is still no carbon cap for UK aviation, and airports are grabbing what capacity they can while the best advice from the UN and the Climate Change Committee is being ignored. Kicking the can down the road is no answer – and we’re fast running out of road.”

Leigh Day partner Ricardo Gama, who represents LADACAN, said: “Our clients are pleased that a judge has found that their challenge to the grant of consent for the expansion of Luton Airport is arguable and should progress to a full hearing. An economic model which depends on the unchecked growth of industries which at present cannot be decarbonised is unsustainable in the long term.

“That is why our clients are disappointed that they are having to go all the way to the High Court to make sure that the carbon emissions of this project are properly assessed. We look forward to the High Court hearing.”

Luton Rising has been approached for comment.