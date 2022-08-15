Notorious Luton-born prisoner Charles Bronson says he has high hopes of leaving prison before Christmas after his bid to secure a public parole hearing.

In a letter to the Metro, Bronson, aged 70, who is currently at high-security HMP Woodhill in Milton Keynes, says he expects to be freed before the festive season. He is currently serving a life term after spending almost 50 years in and out of prison.

He has become the first person to formally ask for a public Parole Board hearing after rules were changed.

Charles Bronson has spent most of the past 50 years in jail

Reforms that came into force this month mean hearings could take place in public for the first time.

The Parole Board confirmed a request had been received and would be considered.

Born Michael Gordon Peterson, he changed his name to Charles Bronson in 1988. He has been jailed for armed robbery, attacks on prisoners and guards, and has a history of violence while in prison. A 2008 film, Bronson, starring Tom Hardy, is loosely based on his life.

He has been dubbed Britain’s most notorious criminal but he insists he is a now changed man and deserves to be released on parole very soon.

Now known as Charles Salvador, he produces meticulous pen and ink drawings and has established himself as a marketable artist.

A selection of his drawings won praise from critics when were displayed at a London art exhibition in 2019.