Many people in Luton know Police Community Support Officer (PSCO) Daniel ‘Danny’ McHugh.

He’s often seen at cultural, religious and community outreach events, talking to those in the town, and bridging the gap between the police and the public.

And Danny was named as PCSO of the Year at Bedfordshire Police last night (Wednesday) at a special awards ceremony at Woburn Safari Park.

He was nominated by Sergeant Phil Boyd for his ‘dedication, passion and enthusiasm for community policing and engagement’.

Daniel McHugh at an event for the LDSKCF's first aid training and safe card launch. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

Sergeant Boyd said: “PCSO Danny McHugh winning the award for PCSO of the Year at last night’s awards is a true testament of his unwavering commitment and professionalism.

“Whether it’s a school engagement, a local festival, religious event or him positively utilising the many years of experience and strong relationships he has built/formed to tackle tensions, Danny goes above and beyond and is celebrated by colleagues and community members alike.