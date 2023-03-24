A Luton entrepreneur, who started his chocolate business three years ago, has secured £40,000 from BBC Dragons’ Den investor, Sara Davies to help him expand his company.

Steve Rehmat Victor appeared on the show last night (March 23) and got Sara to invest after showcasing his bespoke, branded products for celebrities, creators and sportspeople, as well as presenting his pioneering ranges for the growing Muslim consumer market.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Steve said: “It's great that we've got people who believe in us to invest that amount of money, but it also opens up a lot more doors.

Steve, right, on Dragon's Den showcasing his business

“I’m thrilled to have Sara on board. Despite having many years of experience in public speaking, going into the Dragons’ Den was extremely nerve-wracking. I felt like a rabbit in the headlights.”

All the chocolate is made in Sittingbourne at Steve and his brother’s specialist factory. Some of My Chocolate Shop’s customers include Youtuber, boxer and founder of Prime energy drinks KSI and reality star Gemma Collin – who had her very own pink Easter egg made by the business. The company also creates protein chocolate and halal gifts. They also make items for grieving parents – raising money for charity in the process.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The businessman explained: “We specialise in making chocolate products for creators to help them monetize their brand. Gone are the days of just basically getting any product slapping your logo on it and off you go.”

Steve’s ultimate vision is to establish chocolate shops across the UK that offer workshops where people can create their own mouth-watering items.

Sara, who invested the money for a 30 per cent share of the business said: “Everybody loves great quality chocolate, and My Chocolate Shop pulls out all the stops to make sure it's accessible to everyone. I can’t wait to see what Steve and his team does next.”

Thanks to the cash boost, Steve is looking to rival Hotel Chocolat with his hot chocolate brand Hotch – making his own flake, ready to be used to make chocolate drinks. Steve’s team is also in talks with supermarkets to get his products on shelves up and down the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement