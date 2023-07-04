Early morning crash closes the A6 at Barton Road, with 'significant' delays
Drivers are being warned to avoid the A6 near Gravenhurst after an early morning crash closed the road.
By Lynn Hughes
Published 4th Jul 2023, 09:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 10:12 BST
The A6 is closed from the Barton le Clay turnoff, following a collision near Sand Lane, at around 6.40am.
Roads in the area are also congested as motorists take other routes.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue who are on the scene, are warning of “significant delays”.
At 8.28 this morning the service tweeted: “Please be aware the A6 is closed in both directions near the Gravenhurst turn due to an RTC.”