‘Experienced postmaster’ in charge of Luton's new Post Office branch

A new Post Office branch opened in Luton this week – bringing postal services back to the town centre.

The new branch in the Luton Point is inside unit 27 and will be open every day.

It opened yesterday (Thursday) at 1pm and will offer postal services from 9am to 6pm between Monday and Saturday, and from 11am to 4pm on Sundays.

Customers will have 59 hours of Post Office service a week for everyday services.

This comes after the former WHSmith location, with a Post Office, in the shopping centre closed in January.

Work has started to stock the store with items like cards and stationery.

A spokesperson for the Post Office said: “The new owner of the branch is an experienced postmaster from a mains branch in Stanstead Road, Hoddesdon, so he is knowledgeable about all the products and services.”

The new premises will have a wide door with level access at the entrance, a hearing loop and wheelchair space at the serving points.

Post Office area change manager, Zoe Hall, said: “We know how important a Post Office is to a community and we are delighted to have restored a branch to the town centre.

“Businesses, residents and visitors have the benefit of longer opening hours than before. During consultation we received 42 responses welcoming the return of Post Office Services to the area.”