Feed your mind, body and soul at Luton's Street Fest

Luton's Street Fest wraps up with two days of wellness and self-care for the mind, body and soul.

Visitors to the town centre will be able to browse a range of stalls, take part in arts and crafts, and enjoy a range of demonstrations and live music in the Hat District, Hat Factory Arts Centre and The Mall Luton on March 25-26.

Monstera Canteen, Rawlicious, The Cheese Pod and Khao Thai Food are among the popular food vendors returning, joined by Mad Paella and Leaf Monkey to name a few.

Helping to heal body and soul

Stall holders include Peace of Crystal, Chilli & Spice and Box Food, along with eco-friendly companies Tropic Skincare and H20SQD, who produce personalised water bottles.

Bounce will be demonstrating mini trampoline fitness, and chef demos will include cooking healthy meals, kids cookery and recipes using left overs. There will also be interactive sessions, including making bath bombs with Lush.

Arts and crafts will be provided by A Children's Story in The Hat Factory and Maleficent Things in The Mall.

Cllr Sian Goding, portfolio holder for Regeneration and Inclusive Growth said: “We’re really pleased with how the last two events have gone, they have been a welcome sight following such difficult times. It’s great to see people out and enjoying events taking place in our town centre again.

“I’m sure that businesses and visitors to the town centre alike have been encouraged to see things starting to return to normal, which is a vital part to the town’s economic recovery from COVID-19. This is the start of an exciting 2022, with a full calendar of events planned, including St George's Day in April, and Carnival and locally run street parties as part of the Queen’s Jubilee in June. I hope people come down and enjoy themselves.”

Wellness Weekend takes place from 12 noon until 11pm on Friday 25 March and 12 noon until 6pm on Saturday 26 March, and is free and open to all ages. More activities are expected to be announced closer to the event.