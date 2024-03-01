First landmark announced for Luton's Monopoly board - which will go on sale next month
The first landmark on Luton’s official version of Monopoly has been revealed today (March 1).
In August 2023, we announced that the town would be getting its own version of the world’s most popular board game after the Hatters’ Premier League success. The MONOPOLY: Luton Edition board game has been made by Winning Moves UK, under licence from Hasbro.
We asked you to send in your suggestions for town landmarks – from the town hall and Luton Airport to Kenilworth Road and Wardown House – to appear in the game. The Luton News is also tipped to feature on the board.
Charities were asked to come forward for a chance to be featured, and Keech Hospice Care has been selected to star on its own Community Chest space.
Custom games executive at Winning Moves UK, John Keen-Tomlinson, said: “A huge congratulations to Keech Hospice Care and welcome onto the official Monopoly: Luton Edition board.”
There will be three charities in the game, but these and the other pieces won’t be revealed until when the game hits shops in the spring.
Since 1991, Keech Hospice Care has cared for over 2,500 patients and their families across Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire. Liz Searle, CEO at Keech Hospice Care, said it was an honour to be included in the special edition of the board game.
Liz explained: “Monopoly is a family favourite, which brings joy to people of all ages and evokes many happy memories of years gone by. For our patients and team, seeing our very own space is something we’re all going to treasure. We are so incredibly grateful to the community for voting for us.”
John added: "We feel that featuring charities on the board’s Community Chest spaces is a great fit, bearing in mind the community aspect of these unique Monopoly features. The response to the game and the opportunity to nominate three charities to be featured on the board has been overwhelming. A very big thank you to everyone who took the time to send in suggestions.”
In total, there will be more than 30 Luton landmarks and favourites on the board, replacing the likes of ‘Mayfair’ and ‘Park Lane’. It won’t be long before dice will be rolling on Luton.