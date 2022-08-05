Free fun for youngsters in Luton starts next week

The Metro Man mascot

From Monday to Sunday (August 15 - 21), children and their parents and guardians are invited to a complimentary event that includes a fun financial educational exercise for the kids, as well as colouring in.

In addition, little learners will also have an opportunity to take a selfie with striking mascot Metro Man.

Spokesperson Hayley Harrison said: “We’re always looking for ways to support our local community.

"We know how long the summer holidays are and we’re glad to be able to offer this free event. It was lots of fun last year and this year will be no different.

"You don’t have to be a customer to come and enjoy it – everyone is welcome.”