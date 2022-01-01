Here's how Luton and Dunstable fared in the Queen's New Year's Honours

A number of people from the Luton and Dunstable area have received recognition in the Queen's New Year's Honours List.

An MBE has been awarded to David Jonathan of the Grassroots Programme, Luton Council of Faiths and the Near Neighbours Programme for services to community cohesion and interfaith relations in Luton.

A British Empire Medal has gone to Dunstable's Cathryn Legg for services to the community in Luton, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

New Year's Honours List

Meanwhile, Dunstablian Jenny Coles, Director of Children's Services at Hertfordshire County Council has received the CBE for services to children's social care.

Also receiving a CBE is Luton Town Football Club director Rob Stringer, who is chairman of Sony Music Group. The accolade is for his service to the music industry and philanthropic endeavors.

Rob, who grew up in Aylesbury, is responsible for leading the overall global activities of the world’s largest music publishing company and second largest recorded music company which is home to many of the world’s most accomplished international superstars and local artists, as well as a vast catalogue of some of the most popular and important recordings in history.

The former Conservative leader of Central Beds Council has received the OBE. Cllr James Jamison, who represents Westoning, Flitton and Greenfield ward and is the chairman of the Local Government Association, is recognised for services to local government.

Cllr Jamieson was first elected to Central Beds Council in 2009 and was elected as Leader in 2011, a position he held for nearly 10 years.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic through his role with the LGA, Cllr Jamieson has played an integral role in securing government funding that has allowed councils to lead the way in helping to vaccinate as many people as possible, support their local businesses and ensure thousands of vulnerable rough sleepers were able to move into accommodation to protect them from the virus during lockdown.