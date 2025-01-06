Homeless pregnant woman says living in Luton hostel is “like a prison"

Inside of Karris' room. Picture: Karris Kay

A homeless soon-to-be mum has described her living conditions as being “like a prison” after she was moved into a hostel by the council.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Karris Kay, 23, is in the final stages of her first pregnancy and had been living with her family until she was forced to move out when her parents were placed in permanent accommodation.

Her father, a veteran in the 5 Regiment Royal Artillery, needed to be rehoused by Luton Borough Council on medical grounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karris, who is due to give birth this month, said conditions in the hostel are “awful”. She said: “I’m in a single room with a single bed. It feels like a prison set up really, I've got a wardrobe and a sink in the room. There are shared bathrooms and showers and a shared kitchen.

“When I first got there, the window was broken, and it took them 26 days to come and look at it and shut it because you couldn't close it where the frame had dropped out of the wall.”

Karris says that under the hostel rules she cannot have visitors and cannot stay away from the accommodation for three days in a row, or she will be kicked out.

Karris explained: “I've been homeless since the first of November. My parents had been in temporary accommodation for about nine years, and they were bidding for a place that was more suitable for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I applied to be on the Housing Register myself because I wanted my own place to live. I found out I was pregnant, so I changed my circumstances on the housing application.

“Somebody told my parents that because I'm pregnant, they would need a four-bedroom house, or I would need to come off of their claim. Eventually, they won a two-bedroom disability-assessed home, which made me homeless.”

The Veterans Association UK (VAUK) argues that under the Armed Forces Covenant, signed by all Bedfordshire councils, Karris should be housed with her parents.

Tony Hayes from VAUK said: “Having spoken to Karris I was informed by her that she has started a slow labour and she has been told that if she leaves the accommodation to go to hospital she will be deemed as leaving the accommodation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is no place for a lady in her condition and a young baby to be brought up.”

A Luton Borough Council spokesperson said: “We regret we are unable to discuss individual cases but we can confirm that housing officers are continuing to work with the resident to resolve the matter.

“We understand that hostel accommodation is not ideal but an important part of making sure urgent temporary accommodation is available for people most in need. We always take seriously reports of substandard accommodation and are working urgently to understand if any repairs are needed at the address.”

Karris’ bidding account for council homes has been suspended since September and she was moved to Hunting Hall, a hostel for homeless people in Eaton Green Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The accommodation costs around £900 a month, which Karris said is too expensive. She is on maternity leave from her job as a restaurant manager and is already £500 in arrears after moving into Hunting House just weeks ago.

She told Luton News: “When I signed up for this accommodation, reading the tenancy agreement, it said the rent is £272.20 per week.

“I expressed that I can't afford that. I don't earn the same amount every month. And [the council] told me, if I was to quit my job and apply for benefits, then the council would cover all of the rent for me. I said I can't quit my job. That's insane.”

The spokesperson for the council said: “The council works hard to provide good quality and the most appropriate social letting placements set against ongoing stark challenges that Luton continues to experience. Demand continues to far outstrip supply and we are working hard with both partners and Government to increase the availability that people in our town urgently need.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The stress and unsuitable conditions, aired with the arrival of her baby next month, have meant that Karris has been struggling with her mental health.

She explained: “'It’s really messed me up mentally. I did go into a mental health crisis. I was very suicidal because I've got no money for food, I can't pay the rent. You know, I was struggling. I didn't know what to do.”