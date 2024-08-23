Daniel McHugh speaking to two boys. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

We spoke with PSCO Danny McHugh about his policing career and why he loves to work in Luton.

If you’ve been to a cultural or community event in Luton, you will likely have seen Police Community Support Officer Daniel, ‘Danny’, McHugh laughing, shaking hands, hugging people and chatting away. So we wanted to understand why Danny does what he does, all while having a smile on his face.

It was back in 1989 when the then 22-year-old first came to the town.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘farmer’s son’ had settled in Luton from Ireland as part of an amateur boxing team. He said: “I was very close with my mum so I had the idea of either going to the States or coming here.

Daniel McHugh at an event for the LDSKCF's first aid training and safe card launch. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

“It’s only an hour of a flight from here to Dublin and I could be home in four hours. I used to go home literally every single time I had a holiday.”

Outside of boxing, Danny was still hanging around with the same group of friends from Ireland until he got a job at the Vauxhall Motors plant in 1990.

The 57-year-old said: “I worked with some great people of all faiths and no faith, great camaraderie. That's where I learned about diversity and how people actually help each other.”

At the start of 2006, Danny started his career with Bedfordshire Police. He said: “I joined the police originally to become a PC. I didn't know anything about PCSO roles at that time.”

For the first six months, he was stationed in Bury Park and Biscot. Danny explained: “Great communities, very friendly people. I guess if you're friendly yourself, it's reciprocated and you get back positive.”

But with a small family, he needed something that could work around his new family dynamic, and the demands of a PC were too much at that time.

He explained: “I decided to stay as a community officer, the money is less, but the rewards are great. You get to help people.

“The main thing for me was people and giving them the nudge in the right direction – a softer approach because police officers have to get involved and arrest people. That happens, but that's only a band-aid a lot of the time, especially issues of neighbourhood and anti-social behaviour.

“It's about trying to get long-term solutions. And that's what's great about being a PCSO, you try and get a long-term cure, not just the initial arrest for the police constable.”

The proud Irishman likes to chat and even called talking his country’s “national sport”. This is something that has served him well in the past 18 years.

Danny said: “My idea is: Why speak to someone for five minutes if you can speak to them for 20? So I probably wouldn't be the best PC, they’re very, very busy, going from job to job. But in my role, it's about communication. It's about making those inroads.”

Whether it’s a summit on child exploitation at a Kenyan group, celebrating Pride in Luton or visiting BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, Danny takes his time to make connections with different community members and says that he doesn’t agree with the term ‘hard-to-reach’.

He said: “Every community is reachable. We have to reach out in slightly different ways, but the initial contact face-to-face, to me, is key.”

In June, Bedfordshire Police named Danny as PSCO of the Year for his commitment to Luton and the county as a whole. He was nominated by Sergeant Phil Boyd for his ‘dedication, passion and enthusiasm for community policing and engagement’.

Danny said: “I was a bit embarrassed by [the award] because I've just done my job. It was nice to be recognised. I’m very grateful that people think nicely of me.”

On Facebook, residents were quick to praise the ever-humble PSCO. One person said: “Best copper by far. An absolute gent of a man and respected by all.” While another added: “Top bloke. Very well deserved.”

His Sergeant, Phil Boyd, said his win was “a true testament of his unwavering commitment and professionalism”.

He added: “Whether it’s a school engagement, a local festival, religious event or him positively utilising the many years of experience and strong relationships he has built/formed to tackle tensions, Danny goes above and beyond and is celebrated by colleagues and community members alike.

“We are incredibly proud of him.”

For Danny, the best part about the job is meeting people. He said: “I work with people who actually want to do what's good for the community, and want to help the community voice.”

The part he struggles with the most is social media. Danny explained: “Maybe I am a bit of a dinosaur, but I would rather speak to someone face-to-face.”

And as for him hanging up his hat and vest? He said: “I have no plans to retire yet. I really enjoy my work and every day is different.

“Certainly the last 10 years have been the happiest.”