‘It was like a Hollywood film’: Terminally ill Luton Town fan ecstatic following club’s promotion

On Saturday (May 27), Mark Wood watched from a box seat in Wembley as his beloved Luton Town beat Coventry City in a nail-biting sudden death ending.

The 45-year-old from Marsh Farm had thought he wouldn’t be able to go to his team in Wembley Stadium for the play-off final.

But thanks to the generosity of strangers, Mark, his wife, Claire Corrigan, and 11-year-old son, Riley, were treated to an all-expenses-paid trip to Wembley to watch the game from a box.

His family on the step of Wembley Stadium

Mark has terminal bowel and liver cancer and was overjoyed at the result. Still slightly stunned, he said: “It was absolutely amazing. Not only was it 90 minutes, we got an extra half an hour. Then we got an extra load of penalties and a little bit of sudden death.”

For Mark, a postman for over 25 years, this was his last chance to see Luton in a play-off final: “In my condition, that was perfect because it went on so long. It was tense.

“People say this might happen for Luton in a couple more years’ time. But in a couple of years, I might not be about. The way it happened, it couldn't have been any better.”

The family were welcomed into the box by the donors who paid for their tickets. Mark explained: “I can't speak more highly of them, it was like walking into family. We all clicked straight away. We were on the same level.”

Ecstatic: Mark celebrated as Luton was promoted

He explained that with atmosphere and surroundings, winning the game was a bonus for him. But when Coventry missed the final penalty, Mark said: “It just erupted like a volcano – everyone was screaming and jumping about. I can’t really put it into words.”

