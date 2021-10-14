Luton Airport adds an extra sparkle to couple's first holiday together
A mini-festival experience was created for them
London Luton Airport (LLA) laid on a special surprise for an NHS worker and her boyfriend ahead of their first holiday as a couple, after meeting at a festival just two months ago.
Having booked their first holiday away together, Corrie McDonald, a 39-year old administrator for the NHS from Stockport, contacted the airport to ask if there was anything it could do to make her first holiday with new boyfriend Michael Graham, a 33 year-old drainage developer and drummer from St Neots in Cambridgeshire, extra special.
As an ode to where they first met, LLA provided the loved-up couple with an exclusive mini-festival experience minus the mud! Hosted in the departure lounge, Corrie and Michael were provided with their own festival area, complete with tent, camping gear and a picnic provided by The Smithfield pub and restaurant ahead of their flight to Malaga.
Clare Armstrong, Head of Passenger Services for LLA said: “We love a good romance at LLA so we jumped at the chance to help Corrie make her holiday with Michael even more special. It’s not every day we get to host a mini festival in the departure lounge, and after the last 18 months it’s great to do something fun for our passengers. We loved seeing them enjoy their pre-flight festival and start their first holiday together with a smile."