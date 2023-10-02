News you can trust since 1891
BREAKING
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack

Luton breast cancer survivor's book republished to coincide with Breast Cancer Awareness Month

"It’s about hope, early detection and the support of like-minded inspirational people”
By Bev Creagh
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 14:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 14:31 BST
Luton cancer survivor Denise Coates whose self-help memoir Breast Cancer Conquered Together is being republished to coincide with Breast Cancer Awareness Month Pic: Allen Salisbury Pro ExposureLuton cancer survivor Denise Coates whose self-help memoir Breast Cancer Conquered Together is being republished to coincide with Breast Cancer Awareness Month Pic: Allen Salisbury Pro Exposure
Luton cancer survivor Denise Coates whose self-help memoir Breast Cancer Conquered Together is being republished to coincide with Breast Cancer Awareness Month Pic: Allen Salisbury Pro Exposure

Seven years ago Luton business development executive Denise Coates was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Ever since, she’s dedicated herself to raising awareness. Two years ago she wrote a book, Breast Cancer Conquered Together, to help other people overcome the disease that still kills 32 women a day, in spite of advances in survival rates.

Now it’s to be republished to coincide with October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Denise, 61, says: “My reason for writing the book was to spread that all-important message of awareness. It’s about hope, early detection and the support of like-minded inspirational people who have shared their stories. It’s about gratitude for life and giving back.”

Most Popular

The former Farley Hills student and mother-of-one is currently working with Laptops4Learning, a company that repairs and re-uses surplus tech equipment, bringing about sustainable social good.

She continues to work with community groups and schools and will be at Challney High School for Girls on ‘Wear it Pink Day’ – Friday, October 20.

The school has raised more than £50,000 for charity, which Denise says makes her proud to be a Luton girl.

She is also delighted she met the late Dame Deborah James at a charity run in London. And one of her most treasured possessions is a photograph of the two of the with Lauren Mahon - the legendary Bowelbabe’s fellow podcast presenter on You, Me and the Big C.”

Breast Cancer Conquered Together(Troubador Publishing) by Denise Coates costs £9.99 and is available from most bookshops and also online.

Related topics:LutonDeborah JamesLondon