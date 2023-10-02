Luton breast cancer survivor's book republished to coincide with Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Luton cancer survivor Denise Coates whose self-help memoir Breast Cancer Conquered Together is being republished to coincide with Breast Cancer Awareness Month Pic: Allen Salisbury Pro Exposure

Seven years ago Luton business development executive Denise Coates was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Ever since, she’s dedicated herself to raising awareness. Two years ago she wrote a book, Breast Cancer Conquered Together, to help other people overcome the disease that still kills 32 women a day, in spite of advances in survival rates.

Now it’s to be republished to coincide with October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Denise, 61, says: “My reason for writing the book was to spread that all-important message of awareness. It’s about hope, early detection and the support of like-minded inspirational people who have shared their stories. It’s about gratitude for life and giving back.”

The former Farley Hills student and mother-of-one is currently working with Laptops4Learning, a company that repairs and re-uses surplus tech equipment, bringing about sustainable social good.

She continues to work with community groups and schools and will be at Challney High School for Girls on ‘Wear it Pink Day’ – Friday, October 20.

The school has raised more than £50,000 for charity, which Denise says makes her proud to be a Luton girl.

She is also delighted she met the late Dame Deborah James at a charity run in London. And one of her most treasured possessions is a photograph of the two of the with Lauren Mahon - the legendary Bowelbabe’s fellow podcast presenter on You, Me and the Big C.”