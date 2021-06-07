Luton brother and sister duo The Sheas celebrate release of debut single 'Summer'

Joshua and Esther Shea are hoping to make waves with their debut summer single

The Sheas are a duo made up of siblings Joshua and Esther Shea.

The pair were brought up in Jersey but have recently moved to Luton after enjoying many summers trekking the Dunstable Downs with their family.

‘Summer’ is their debut single and is a unique blend of pop, funk and jazz which also boasts a reggae-influenced catchy chorus.

18-year-old Joshua is an actor and musician, best known for his part as the young Newt Scamander in ‘Fantastic Beasts, the Crimes of Grindelwald’.

Esther, 20, is currently studying at the Royal Northern College of Music and graduated from Chetham’s School of Music in 2019.

Esther said: "We're really excited to be releasing our new single! It's come at a very good time, especially with the weather we're having!"

It was while self-isolating at home during the pandemic, that the pair began putting their music ideas into action.

Joshua said: "We were at home like everyone else, with not much to do, and so we started playing music together.

"We got into building this summer vibe and I do some production at home; and so we took it from there.

"We've always listened to jazz and funk music and we're both pianists."

"Our mum is a singer-songwriter, Liz Shea, and she helped us along the way," said Esther. "One of our influences is the Carpenters and obviously they were a brother sister duo too.

"We like classic, vintage music but we also wanted to something with a commercial edge."

Outside of acting, Joshua was also a finalist and is now an ambassador for Song Academy - the leading international songwriting competition for eight to 18-year-olds.

In the future, he hopes to continue to combine his acting career with music.

He said: "I've always been interested in music and I love performing, alongside acting. If I can do both, it will be great."

Meanwhile, Esther's studies in Manchester have turned into long-distance learning as a result of the pandemic.

She said: "I love studying in Manchester and I really love the independent music going on, especially in the Northern Quarter.

"But because of Covid, I've spent very little time there recently. Our family have all moved to Luton and so this is where we've been based."

One thing the pair are most excited about is the chance to perform live music after restrictions ease on June 21.

Esther said: "We can't wait to out and perform again, especially now we have this song and i's such a gorgeous summer."

"We have a lot of music coming out over the next few months. This is the first of a stream of music on its way!"