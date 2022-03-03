Luton community urged to rally in support of Ukrainian people following Russian invasion

Luton Council is encouraging the community to rally in support of the Ukranian people following the Russian invasion of their country.

The local authority has published a page on its website where residents can find information about how to support people suffering as a result of the conflict, as well as seeking support for the wellbeing of themselves and their families. This includes advice on looking after your mental health and having difficult conversations with children and young people.

They will also be signposting the work taking place across the community to support the relief effort to Ukraine. You can visit the page here: https://m.luton.gov.uk/Page/Show/Community_and_living/Pages/supporting-ukraine.aspxREAD MORE: Heartbroken Luton Ukrainians overwhelmed by community support as they hold urgent donation drive.

Deputy leader of Luton Council, Cllr Aslam Khan, and Cllr Abbas Hussain visit the Ukrainian Association of Great Britain's Luton branch to pass on words of support from Luton residents

A council statement said: "We have all been deeply shocked by the terrible scenes coming out of Ukraine on a daily basis and our thoughts and prayers remain with all those directly affected, as well as their friends and family across the world. But we are aware that the invasion of Ukraine is impacting on our whole community; we know that many people are scared and we have received requests about how best to help."

Cllr Hazel Simmons, Leader of Luton Council, added: “We are all shocked by the devastating news coming from Ukraine. Luton has a long history of rallying around when people are in need. We saw this most recently with the plight of refugees from Afghanistan and an incredible cross-community response to the Covid pandemic.

“The council is not collecting donations directly, but we have compiled a list of organisations and appeals that residents might consider supporting and would encourage anyone feeling powerless to visit our website.

“But let me be clear, we are expressing solidarity with the Ukrainian people in line with the position of the UK nationally. We understand this solidarity as an act of protest against the actions of the Russian government, and not in any way aimed at the Russian people.

“People of all backgrounds are welcome in Luton in the spirit of harmony and respect for diversity. We will never tolerate hatred of any kind in our community, and condemn it when it happens elsewhere.”