Luton fights back after being labelled ‘the worst place in the country to live’ in online poll

Luton has been branded the worst place to live in England – according to an online poll.

According to website iLiveHere 105,598 people took part in the vote, with Luton revealed as the dubious winner of the poll when the results were released on Monday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That’s worse than last year’s result, when the town was placed at number three.

The Hat Factory has an inspirational message for Luton people

The video annoucement states: “The town itself is not easy on the eye... it makes Slough comparable to the playboy tax exile haven of Monaco” while the website said Luton had been “lurking around the top 10 like a pervert in a bush for a decade”.

Ouch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But not everyone agrees with the results.

Linsey Sweet, chair of Love Luton, said: “Luton is a vibrant, diverse town with award winning parks, fabulous communities who support one another, businesses and companies that are investing and providing a wide variety of jobs, it has great schools, amazing colleges and an outstanding university, there is plenty to Love about Luton. We would very much welcome the organisers of the poll to come for a visit to see just how great Luton is.”

We Love Love Luton and tell us why you do too by emailing [email protected] or use our online portal https://submit.nationalworld.com

Recent figures prove business is booming in the town, with more than 4,000 new businesses starting up in the town last year, with the “ambition, creativity and resilience of entrepreneurs” celebrated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Altaf Hussain, CEO and Chief Executive of Luton Sixth Form College, commented: “I love Luton! It’s a vibrant, modern and diverse town with so many unique features. When I was appointed as Principal I said that the future Prime Minister or the scientist that will one day find the cure for cancer will come from Luton and hopefully Luton Sixth Form College. I truly believe that - its only impossible until its done.

“One thing I have learnt about our great town is that we make the ordinary extraordinary. Luton is a super diverse and cohesive town with a powerful sense of community spirit within our neighbourhoods – no wonder we were recently voted the third most generous place in the UK in donating the most to good causes. On top of that we have so many good and outstanding schools and colleges such as Luton Sixth Form College and, remarkably, we are one of the few places in the country with no inadequate schools. Now that’s something to shout about!”