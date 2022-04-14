Luton Hoo’s walled garden opens for the summer season

Garden lovers are being invited to view the work the volunteer-led project has achieved in those 21 years, as Open Wednesdays begin on May 4 and continue until September 28.

Come for the whole day with time for a tour and for buying produce from the garden including Luton Hoo honey as well as plants, seasonal fruit and vegetables and cut flowers.

And don't forget to make time for that all-important refreshment break or two at the Woodyard Cafe in the Shooting Lodge, which is accessed via the picturesque woodland walk. Spring is a great time to visit when the rhododendrons are in full bloom.

Luton Hoo's walled garden

The gardens will be open from 10.30am to 4pm with historic garden tours included in the £7.50 entry fee. To book Open Wednesdays at the Walled Garden go to www.trybooking.co.uk/BMNU. Season tickets are also available, and there is free car parking.

Other events set to take place during the year include theatrical productions: The Secret Garden, Cinderella and Romeo and Juliet.

The Open Farm Sunday is on June 12, children’s workshops; a study day in October looking back on 21 years of volunteering and an Autumn Open Day October 26.

See the Facebook page for more information.

One of the garden’s greatest assets is its volunteer force which includes conservationists, researchers, children's activity leaders as well as gardeners and Open Wednesdays are an opportunity to show the progress to visitors when volunteers are at work.

Talks and tours for groups are also available email [email protected] phone 01582 721443 for more information as well as details of all activities and events.

Between 1764 and 1779 Capability Brown, with his foreman William Ireland, landscaped the park at Luton Hoo.