Luton man breaks world record in his bid to raise money for autism charity

Jordan Williams, along with friend Isaac Kenyon from St Albans, rowed in tandem on an indoor rowing machine for two days (48 hours) to break the previous world record of 36 hours for the longest continual row in tandem.

The pair carried out the feat during World Autism Acceptance Week last week.

They covered a staggering 500km distance to increase public understanding of autism and raise funds to support the National Autistic Society’s work in creating a society that works for autistic people and their families.

Jason and Isaac have broken the world record for longest continual row in tandem

The duo both have close family members with autism.

Jordan said: “I have a family member, a nephew with severe autism from birth, it’s very very difficult for my sister and her family in certain aspects. This row has definitely made me step up. My sister doesn’t get a lot of support from services, so she’s actually taken herself back to university and created a company for family members to get help. Far too many autistic people and their families don’t get the understanding or support they need and end up feeling isolated.

"In the early days after my nephew was born, he was like a normal little person, running around smiling, laughing but as he’s got older, he’s in his teens now and you can tell how severe it is. You can see the strain it puts on not just for my sister but for the family as well, it’s very very difficult. Everyone that goes out it’s 100 per cent effort from everyone to keep an eye on him. We wouldn’t change it for the world, this is how he is, and this makes him how he is. It’s really, really beautiful to see.

“He’s really, really intelligent and that’s what I’d like anyone to learn from this - people with autism, they are extremely intelligent people and they shouldn’t be seen as anything but. This is why World Autism Acceptance Week is so important. It’s an opportunity to get people talking and finding out more about autism – and making sure autistic people and their families feel part of the community.”

Isaac said: “Rowing non-stop for two days was both mentally and physically challenging and it took all of our effort to complete.

"On top of rowing for 48 hours we are participated in the Christine McGuinness's Super 60 Challenge – and rowed just over 600,000 meters.”

Caroline Stevens, Chief Executive of the National Autistic Society, said: “We want the 2020s to be the decade where society finally starts to work for autistic children and adults.

"Almost everyone has heard of autism now. But far too few people know what it’s actually like to be autistic.

“World Autism Acceptance Week is a great platform to get people talking about autism – and hopefully finding out what life can be like for

the 700,000 autistic people in the UK, and their families.

“Better understanding of autism could transform the lives of hundreds of thousands of autistic people.”