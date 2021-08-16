Luton Mela cancelled as coronavirus cases continue to rise in Luton

Luton Mela 2021 has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with organisers saying it would not feel 'ethically right' to go ahead.

The annual event, which celebrates the music, art and culture of Southern Asia, was scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 21, and Sunday, August 22.

But at the weekend, the organisers Luton Mela Group made the difficult decision to cancel the event due to the pandemic.

Crowd enjoying a previous Luton Mela event

A spokesperson for Luton Mela said: "Due to the government’s mixed messages and also with the data presented in the public domain of rising numbers of Covid-19 positive cases in the various forms in Luton, both have had a considerable impact upon our planning of Luton Mela 2021.

"We feel it would not be responsible on our part to put the health and safety of those potentially attending Luton Mela this year at any risk.

"Hence, as a consequence, The Luton Mela Management has decided it does not feel ethically right to hold Luton Mela this year with all this uncertainty around.

"Luton Mela Group regretfully likes to inform everyone that Luton Mela 2021 has been cancelled.

"But do save the dates for Luton Mela 2022 on 27 and 28 August 2022, be there for our coming back, much bigger and with a Bigger Bang!"

In Luton, there have been 669 recorded in the last 7 days, a rate of 313.3 per 100,000 population (the seven days up to August 10) - in total there have been 26,391 confirmed cases of coronavirus.