Luton men raise more than £17k after walking 21 marathons across Spain in 34 days

Two friends from Luton are enjoying some well-earned time relaxing in the sun after walking the equivalent of 21 marathons in just over a month for charity.

For 34 days, Carl O’Rielly and Scott Jell walked along a centuries-old pilgrimage route, Camino de Santiago.

The pair began their journey in St. Jean Pied de Port in France on April 8, and ended 884km later in Spain’s Santiago de Compostela.

Carl, 71, was inspired to give back to the urology departments who helped him through his cancer diagnosis after being told he had prostate cancer in 2018 at the Luton and Dunstable Hospital.

Carl and Scott in Spain. Picture: Sean Harley

He went to the Royal Marsden Hospital in London for surgery to remove it in February 2019. Despite things being fine at first, his prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels started to rise again and Carl was put on hormone treatment, followed by six monthly injections, radiotherapy and continued treatment at Mount Vernon Hospital in Rickmansworth.

The Lewsey Farm man is no stranger to charity work, having fundraised for the neonatal unit and diabetes services at the Luton and Dunstable Hospital, but wanted to focus his big challenge on supporting the urology departments at the three hospitals that treated him.

Scott, 48, joined Carl on his charity challenge and described the experience: “There were some really, really hard days, like the first day over the Pyrenees. We had to walk 10km straight up, and the terrain was hard. Then we had to come down, and we were walking over slate and stone. It was harder coming down than it was going up. There was never really any flat days.”

The men did a total of 1,252,591 steps during the 34-day trek and raised £17,755. An emotional video showed the pair hugging as they reached their final destination, wiping tears as they celebrated their huge milestone.

Scott said: “We met some wonderful people from all over the world, and it was just mentally tough, as well as physical. The best bit was finishing, because both our wives were there and my daughter, we hadn't seen them for five plus weeks. It was quite emotional.”

After enjoying some days relaxing in Spain, Carl explained: “I'm tired. I'm fine. While we were walking, you're full of adrenaline so you're not tired. Since we've been finished, I'm more tired now than when I was when I was walking. I've just had to have a hormone injection while I'm here in Spain, and then when I get back to the UK, I start on different medication.”

Former LTFC player, Mick Harford – who was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2020 – sent a message of support to the men, thanking them for their dedication.

Carl added: “I can't thank people enough. The messages we were getting from different people and those that were sponsoring us every day pushes you on.”

He thanked his wife, Elizabeth, and friend, Sean Harley, for organising other donation drives – like a zip wire challenge and a golf day.

But Carl is not done with his fundraising just yet, there will be a gala held at Venue360 in Luton on November 22.