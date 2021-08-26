Luton patients can monitor their health conditions from home with remote monitoring service

A pilot service in Luton has enabled patients to manage their health conditions in the comfort of their own home during the pandemic, using remote health monitoring technology.

The patients, who suffer from heart failure and respiratory issues, are provided with an electrocardiogram (ECG) - a simple test that can be used to monitor your heart's rhythm and electrical activity - a thermometer, a blood pressure monitor, scales, and a smartphone. This allows them to take their vital signs at home and submit their readings to clinical staff.

Clinicians are then alerted to any abnormal readings and can make an appropriate clinical decision or make contact with the patient if needed.

The remote health monitoring technology allows clinicians to be able to minimise patient face-to-face contact to help prevent the spread of the virus, while also helping to reduce hospital admissions.

The project has so far resulted in a:

> 29 per cent reduction in emergency admissions

> 20 per cent reduction in A&E attendances.

Eleanor Lyon, Respiratory Clinical Nurse Specialist, said: “At the height of the pandemic, we needed to look at ways in which we could provide our most vulnerable patients with the care they need while protecting them and others from the virus.

“The remote health monitoring allowed us to do exactly this. Patients are able to take ownership of their conditions and health care by providing us with their vital signs, which gives us the information we need to decide whether any medical intervention is needed.”