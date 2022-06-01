Luton primary school celebrates the Royal Platinum Jubilee

In the morning, the school received a visit from Sarah Owen, MP for Luton North, who toured the school and then met with the School Parliament for a mini ‘Question Time’.
The children asked Sarah what her role as an MP involved, what values she thought were the most important for a politician to show and what she enjoyed most about her job; one aspiring youngster even asked her if she thought he could be an MP when he grew up!
Sarah then helped the children to plant a special commemorative pear tree donated by the school’s catering partner ABM, before rushing off to her next appointment.
It was followed by an afternoon of fun and festivities to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
A giant Street Party Picnic involving all 550 pupils was followed by a Jubilee Parade around the local streets, with people coming out to wave the children on.
Musicians from Luton 6th Form College, supported by members of the Luton Music Service, came along to provide live music for the children and then The Queen arrived – or at least, a look-a-like that the school had hired as a special treat.
Everyone sang the National Anthem before being presented with commemorative medals and badges of the day.
Headteacher Richard Jenkins said: “Everyone has had a wonderful day. Special thanks to Sarah Owen MP and to Mary Reynolds, our royal look-a-like for making it such a memorable event. It was brilliant to see all the children having such a fun time!”