A Luton producer is set to make a series of films about the town - and he's calling on you to help.

Zakir Hossain, who has lived in Luton for nearly 18 years, wants to encourage a film culture in Luton, and is setting up a Film for Development movement. He believes “film is undoubtedly one of the most influential art forms”, and that it can help to transform individuals.

The first of the ‘Film for Development’ projects will be about the homelessness issue that surrounds Luton.

Zakir believes that "film can play a significant role to transform individuals".

Zakir said: “The film will examine and reexamine the issue from different angles so that as a society we will know what we can do now to end this crisis. I am overwhelmed by the stories of the suffering many people went through and are still going through, and how as a society we are failing to achieve this fundamental human right in a developed country like the UK”.

The homelessness documentary is currently in the research stages, but will be black and white film. Future projects will not be limited to just documentaries, and will include fiction, drama-documentaries, music videos and more.

The team is calling on everyone who thinks and feels that film has a great role to play in society. Experience in filmmaking is not necessary.

Zakir explained: “Everyone has a role to play in the project. Luton colleges are also invited to join in on the movement, as media students may benefit from the experience. I believe Luton will discover some filmmaking talents through this movement, perhaps they are waiting for an opportunity to shine through, or perhaps they don't know themselves yet their filmmaking potential”.

And he added that he wants to encourage people to make films with whatever they have - be it a 35 mm or 70 mm camera or a mobile phone camera.

Zakir told the Luton News: “Luton has become my home, it has become part of my life. Hence, I felt like doing something for the town I live in, and all I can offer this town is what I am offering now - my time, energy, experiences, knowledge, filmmaking, and training skills. I believe Luton needs it. Despite being rated in mass media again and again as one of the worst towns for living, it has a huge potential.”

Zakir has written novels, scripts for stage and screen, produced audiobooks, made several films including documentaries, and written for national dailies and magazines both in Bangladesh and the UK. His first film premiered in 2001, and he received his MA in Media Productions from the University of Bedfordshire.

He added: “The practice of serious and sincere filmmaking in Luton is next to nothing, and it is a shame especially when Luton has a University with many media courses including media production”.