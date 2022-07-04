A man has suffered serious stab wounds in an incident in Bury Park today (July 4).

Earlier today the Luton News reported that police had closed Dunstable Road for a time and urged people to stay away from the area the incident at around 1.55pm.

The man was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Eye witnesses reported seeing five police cars rush to the scene.

The road was closed for a short period of time whilst emergency services were on the scene, and it has since been reopened.

If you have any information, or witnessed the incident, please get in touch by reporting online or by calling 101, quoting reference 186 of 04/07

It is the second stabbing incident in the area in the past few days after a man was stabbed by a masked gang of four people in Warwick Road East on Friday evening. He is being treated in hospital for serious injuries.