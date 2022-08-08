TOWIE star and tan fan Pete Wicks dropped into Luton recently to help Mecca Bingo launch of its very own limited edition fake tan – Mecca Binglow.

With a dabber in one hand and a tanning mitt in the other Pete was the first to ensure that he’s bronzed to perfection in time for the holidays.

Ahead of launching the exclusive, easy-apply tanning mousse, Mecca commissioned research to reveal the UK’s biggest fake tan fails. Mecca found that orange hands were the most common embarrassing mistake, experienced by half of Brits (50%), with patchy knees and legs

Pete Wicks in Luton for the photoshoot

following closely behind at 47%. 14% of Brits even admitted to seeing their skin turn green after using out of date tanning lotion!

The tried and tested tanning mousse comes in one sun-kissed hue and its silky mousse texture promises to leave tan lovers with a flawless faux glow this summer. Its’ streak-free and long-lasting formula was launched at Mecca’s state-of-the-art Luton venue with Pete on hand to give his tanning top tips in a photoshoot full of summer vibes… and, of course, bingo!

Pete said: “It’s no secret that I like to stay bronzed, especially before heading off on holiday, and now I’ll be keeping my bottle of Mecca Binglow handy for top-ups. There’s a real knack to tanning, so my advice is to make sure you exfoliate first, get your tanning mitt ready and then smooth it all out evenly – a patchy tan is a nightmare to fix!”

With a third of Brits (30%) opting to tan at 9am on the same day that they go away, this week’s holidaymakers can bag themselves a bottle of Mecca Binglow in preparation for their vacation from any Mecca club around the UK – and stay for a game of bingo and a cocktail whilst

they’re at it.

A limited number of Mecca Binglow bottles will be made available for free at Mecca clubs around the UK, starting this Wednesday, as well as via giveaways on @meccabingo’s social channels. Bottles will be given out on a first come, first served basis with a one bottle per customer limit, only while stocks last. Head to www.meccabingo.com to find your local club and hear how you could win a holiday every day this Summer!