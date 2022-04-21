Kathy Doran, and Jo Bird (Co-Owners of AllenDay Recruitment) hosted an official launch event for the new recruitment office opening on April 6 by getting to know their neighbours with a community networking event.

AllenDay Recruitment completed the renovation of 17 High Street North early in March, where works had been carried out to transform the building from a jewellery shop into a multifunctional recruitment and training office with multiple breakout rooms.

In the last six weeks, AllenDay have welcomed many local dignitaries including the Town Mayor of Dunstable, Town Councillors, local business owners as well as various members of the community.

The official opening of AllenDay recruitment

On the official launch AllenDay hosted a community networking event and were joined by colleagues past and present, friends, suppliers, clients, agency staff as well as some new local business neighbours.

Owner, Kathy Doran said: ‘Jo and I are delighted to be opening a new office on the Dunstable High Street, the building is beautiful and allows us to branch out into different business sectors. The recruitment market is very busy at the moment, and we would love to hear from anyone looking for a new role in the local area’.