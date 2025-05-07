Parking spaces out of action as £7.9m footbridge is installed at Harlington station
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The modern structure – designed to last for 120 years – represents a £7.9 million investment that will enhance reliability and safety for passengers for years to come.
But be warned, while the work is carried out, the number of parking spaces available will be temporarily reduced.
The replacement starts on Monday (May 12) and should be completed by spring 2026. Most of the work will take place during daytime hours, but some night-time working – with no trains running – will happen in June.
During the project, the lower section of Harlington station's car park will be closed to accommodate construction facilities. As the remaining car park is expected to be very busy, passengers are advised to use Leagrave or Luton stations.
Shak Munshi, project manager for Network Rail, said: "This significant investment will provide passengers with a modern, reliable footbridge that will serve the community for more than a century.
“We apologise for any inconvenience this work may cause to passengers' journeys and are grateful for their patience while this essential upgrade takes place."
Jenny Saunders, customer services director at Govia Thameslink Railway, said: “Harlington is a busy car park. So to help motorists, anyone with a monthly, quarterly or annual season car park ticket will be able to use the car parks at Leagrave and Luton stations at no additional cost.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.