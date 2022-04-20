Plans for 140 new homes in Harlington as developer submits planning application

An artist's impression of the planned homes in Harlington

Redrow South Midlands has secured a 15.75-acre site in the village on land west of Sundon Road, and aims to build a selection of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes, providing both private and affordable housing for the area.

The new development is proposed to feature a play area with outdoor playground equipment, newly created and linked green spaces, and footpath links, whilst seeking to retain the existing tree belts within the site.

Thirty local residents submitted responses opposing the plans, during consultation, with only one agreeing.

With a planning application in progress, construction at the development is anticipated to start in Spring/Summer 2023 with interested parties encouraged to register their details now to ensure they are among the first to hear when properties are released for sale.

Ed Lindley, Land Director for Redrow South Midlands, said: “We're thrilled to announce that we have acquired the land in Harlington to bring much-needed, new homes to the area.

“At Redrow, we aspire to create sustainable, thriving communities at each of our developments by building high-quality homes and investing in the surrounding community, and this development will be no different.

“Although early days, we expect that the development will be incredibly popular with growing and established families, and we encourage potential buyers to register their interest now to be among the first to hear when plots at this fantastic development become available.”