Random Acts of Kindness helping to bring Luton people together

A Luton Facebook group created during the height of the pandemic to help those in need now has more than 3,700 members and has helped hundreds of people struggling to cope.

Random Acts of Kindness was set up by grandmother Heidi Fox after the second major lockdown in December 2020 meant she was unable to do her usual stint as a volunteer for Crisis at Christmas.

"I wanted to channel my time into doing something else," said the full-time carer. "I had seen the idea somewhere else and thought that Luton could do with something like that."

Heidi Fox and some donations

Together with Jacque Morgan, the duo have put people who often don't qualify for charitable support, in touch with others who can help them.

One girl with a young baby was helped with furniture and baby items for her flat while others have been helped with food shopping or skills such as helping write CVs or haircuts for women who can't afford them.

"It's growing from strength to strength," said Heidi. "The group has been absolutely amazing, just in general for helping people. It's been quite emotional at times, helping those who have been struggling."

Some donated items

Heidi said: "I have been in situations where I have had nothing and people are too embarrassed to ask for help. I don't want people to feel like that. Some of it is very emotional.

"Where the community all comes together I think its lovely, We are all pulling together when people are in need. It's quite an eye opener, I didn't think it would get this big.

"This group is to help those in need and also stop so much going into landfill. I'm hoping this group can help others in Luton and surrounding areas as no one should go without or struggle."

To find out more for help or to offer support go to Random Acts of Kindness Luton on Facebook.