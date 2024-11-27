Schoolchildren star in special Christmas video for Luton Foodbank’s reverse advent calendar appeal

While people are busy dashing in and out of shops to get that perfect present, Luton Foodbank hopes residents can dig deep and make sure nobody goes hungry in the town this Christmas.

Parents and pupils from Chantry Primary Academy worked with the foodbank and Luton production company, Two Sides Studios, to create an explainer video breaking down what exactly a reverse advent calendar is.

The foodbank has been doing a reverse advent calendar for years and invites people to donate one item every day, until there are 24 donations ready to be given out as food parcels to those who need it most.

Jasbir Nangla, from Two Side Studios which produced the video, said: “I didn't realise that is something that the food bank has been doing for a long time. I was confused and I didn’t get the idea. There's probably a bunch of other people who don't understand it. So it's useful for me to use my skills to help explain it to people. Then everyone understands how this works and can get involved.”

Children with the reverse advent calendar. Picture: Two Sides Studios

Families can download the calendar to tick off an item each day.

Director of operations at Luton Foodbank, Salma Khan, said: “The reason why we do it is it's a fun way to collect food items so anybody can really get involved.

“It helps us raise funds during the winter period because we know that after Christmas, a lot of families find themselves in crisis.

“Some people may choose to go the shops one day and do all of the calendar at once. Some people may get the stuff, and then let the children put it in a bag. We don't expect them to go shopping every day for that one item, but it gives a chance to that discussion about the cost of living crisis and why people are relying on this food.”

The foodbank gives out over 400 food parcels during Christmastime, and has seen record figures in recent years as the cost of living crisis continues to keep prices high.

Some of the donation items include tinned ham, sugar, chocolate, baked beans and long life milk. The donations should be dropped off at the foodbank after New Year’s Day (January 1). You can click here to find your nearest drop-off point.

Miss Noshin Hussain, headteacher of Chantry Primary Academy, said: “We are very fortunate that we've got such a wonderful giving community. We know that not everybody has that.

“If you've got an opportunity to make a difference in somebody's life, then absolutely, that's something we will do – it's part of our values.”