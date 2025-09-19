“They wanted to be heard”: Luton youth group goes to Parliament to show ‘safe card’ with stab victim first aid information

A youth group in Luton has shared their pioneering project with MPs in Westminster as they explained why their ‘safe card’ matters to them.

Last year, children and young people from the Luton and Surrounding Kenyan Community Forum (LDSKCF) created their ‘Save a Life’ card – aimed at equipping their peers with first‐aid information for dealing with stabbing victims.

The idea came from the youth workers after the death of 19-year-old Derrick Kinyua, who had been a friend of many at LDSKCF.

The group was invited to speak in Westminster Hall this week by the MP for Luton South and South Bedfordshire, Rachel Hopkins.

The group in Parliament. Picture: Mwangi Muturi

Scores of children spoke about why the card matters to them and called on MPs to support the initiative.

Mwangi Muturi, the group’s youth coordinator, said the visit was a major moment for the group.

He explained: “The kids were buzzing. Some of them were really nervous, because this was their first time in Parliament. They blew everybody’s mind. Each and every kid had something to say about the cards.”

Representatives from Wingman Mentors, a group tackling youth violence, also went along to share the work they are doing to prevent knife crime in the town.

Matt Turmaine MP and Rachel Hopkins MP with the cards. Picture: Mwangi Muturi

Wingman Mentors campaigned and has installed more than 70 critical bleed control kits around Luton.

They said: “These young people stepped up with courage and clarity, sharing their Save a Life cards. Real. Straight to the point.

“The cards have clear instructions in language written by youth for youth what to do if you witness a stabbing, these were the result of an impacted community of knife crime and a youth voice rising up.”

The young people had been calling on MPs to help spread awareness of their cards.

Mwangi said: “They wanted to be heard… some of them knew Derrick so they were raising their voices for those who did not have an opportunity to be in Parliament.”

The group’s deaf ambassador, Clare, said: “I am deaf, which means that if I’m in an emergency, I may not always be able to explain what I need straight away. That’s why the “Save a Life” card is so important.

“The card gives clear instructions so that anyone helping me knows exactly what to do and how to keep others safe. In an emergency, every second counts, and this card makes sure no time is wasted. It gives me independence and confidence.”

And LDSKCF’s youngest ambassador, seven-year-old Tabitha, said: “I may be small, but I know that helping is always the right thing. That is why I believe in the Save a Life card. It helps me show kindness to people we may not even know. It would make me very happy to see everyone carry it.”

Rachel Hopkins MP said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Luton, Dunstable and Surrounding Kenyan Community Forum (LDSKCF) to Parliament this week to hear more about their brilliant Save A Life Card campaign.

“We heard directly from the passionate young people that have driven this campaign about what it means to them. Unfortunately, in Luton, we know all too well the far-reaching and tragic consequences of knife crime. It is brilliant local organisations, including LDSKCF, who are playing a vital role in their commitment to tackling this issue head on, so no more young lives are needlessly lost.”

And the group is showing no signs of stopping; they are already creating a pamphlet with more information to “try to reach as many people as possible”.

Mwangi added: “And shouting even louder, so that the leaders of the country can know about it too.”