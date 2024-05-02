The Big Weekend was announced earlier this year. Picture: Luton Borough Council

If you didn’t manage to get your hands on tickets for the Big Weekend – a second chance is coming up.

Thousands of music fans were delighted to get a hold of tickets for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend festival, coming to Luton’s Stockwood Park later this month.

But for those who didn’t have much luck, there may be a chance to still go to what is expected to be Luton’s biggest festival yet, with more than 100,000 fans dawning on the town from May 24 to 26.

People who have managed to get their hands tickets, but realised they can’t make it anymore, can sell their passes to others when Ticketmaster opens its ‘Fan to Fan’ resale marketplace at 12 noon tomorrow (May 3).

The BBC ticket guide read: “If you later find you are unable to attend the event, you will be able to sell your tickets at face value via Ticketmaster’s Fan to Fan resale function. Fan to Fan resales will open at midday on Friday 3rd May 2024 and will close at midday on Monday 20th May 2024.

“With these exceptions, tickets may not be sold, traded, or offered for sale.”

