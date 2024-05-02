Tickets for BBC’s Big Weekend festival in Luton go on resale tomorrow

If you missed out first time, here’s how you could get your hands on a ticket
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 2nd May 2024, 13:04 BST
The Big Weekend was announced earlier this year. Picture: Luton Borough CouncilThe Big Weekend was announced earlier this year. Picture: Luton Borough Council
The Big Weekend was announced earlier this year. Picture: Luton Borough Council

If you didn’t manage to get your hands on tickets for the Big Weekend – a second chance is coming up.

Thousands of music fans were delighted to get a hold of tickets for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend festival, coming to Luton’s Stockwood Park later this month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But for those who didn’t have much luck, there may be a chance to still go to what is expected to be Luton’s biggest festival yet, with more than 100,000 fans dawning on the town from May 24 to 26.

Most Popular

People who have managed to get their hands tickets, but realised they can’t make it anymore, can sell their passes to others when Ticketmaster opens its ‘Fan to Fan’ resale marketplace at 12 noon tomorrow (May 3).

Everything you need to know about BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Luton

The BBC ticket guide read: “If you later find you are unable to attend the event, you will be able to sell your tickets at face value via Ticketmaster’s Fan to Fan resale function. Fan to Fan resales will open at midday on Friday 3rd May 2024 and will close at midday on Monday 20th May 2024.

“With these exceptions, tickets may not be sold, traded, or offered for sale.”

You can read the full guide here.

Yesterday (May 1), Luton Borough Council revealed 100 roads in the town will shut during the late May bank holiday because of the festival.

Related topics:TicketsLutonBBCLuton Borough Council