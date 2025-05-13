Fantastic moment Bedford born Tom Grennan surprises Tesco customers at hometown store
This is the brilliant moment pop star Tom Grennan surprised fans at a Tesco in Bedford - his hometown.
In a taste test, customers were invited to sample different flavours of popchips while blindfolded.
Upon removing their eye coverings, they were shocked to find themselves face-to-face with 29-year-old Tom.
Unbeknown to them, the Brit Awards nominated star had swapped places with a member of staff while the shoppers tried out the "better-for-you" snack.
Liz Sullivan, 46, from Bedford, was overjoyed to recognise the voice of her hero.
She said: “OMG, I know whose voice that is. This is the most ridiculous day.”
While Lucas Johnston, 18, from Oxfordshire, instantly identified his idol and greeted him warmly with “How are you, boss?”
Following the reveal, Tom presented lucky shoppers with VIP tickets to an exclusive gig which will take place later this month.
Tom, whose new album 'Everywhere I Went, Led Me to Where I Didn't Want to Be' is released in August, said: “Teaming up with popchips to give back a little joy to the people who have supported me from day one was amazing.
“Coming back to my hometown, where it all started for me, and pulling off this surprise for my fans was so special. I’ve got so many fond memories here.”