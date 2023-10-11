Trial date set as two appear in court charged with murder of Luton teenager

Ashraf Habimana

Two 17-year-old boys appeared at Luton Crown Court on Tuesday accused of the murder of a Luton teenager.

Ashraf Habimana, aged 16, who was a student at Luton Sixth Form College, suffered multiple stab wounds in an incident in Nunnery Lane, Luton at around 7pm on September 29. Another teenager was also seriously injured.

The defendants, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are accused of murder, attempted murder and violent disorder and appeared on a video link.

The youths were remanded in custody with a plea hearing to take place for January 5. A date for trial was set for March 4.