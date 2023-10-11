News you can trust since 1891
Trial date set as two appear in court charged with murder of Luton teenager

The pair were remanded in custody over murder of Ashraf Habimana
By Lynn Hughes
Published 11th Oct 2023, 11:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 11:20 BST
Ashraf HabimanaAshraf Habimana
Ashraf Habimana

Two 17-year-old boys appeared at Luton Crown Court on Tuesday accused of the murder of a Luton teenager.

Ashraf Habimana, aged 16, who was a student at Luton Sixth Form College, suffered multiple stab wounds in an incident in Nunnery Lane, Luton at around 7pm on September 29. Another teenager was also seriously injured.

The defendants, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are accused of murder, attempted murder and violent disorder and appeared on a video link.

The youths were remanded in custody with a plea hearing to take place for January 5. A date for trial was set for March 4.

Ashraf’s family have described the teenager, who wanted to be a cyber security analyst, as: “a remarkable young man, characterised by his kindness, compassion and unwavering sense of responsibility. He always had a smile on his face and a willingness to help those in need.”