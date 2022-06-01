Whipsnade Zoo welcomes new trio of cheetahs

The sleek trio – two-year-old brothers Freddie, Robyn and Billy - were flown into the Bedfordshire attraction from Fota Wildlife Park in Ireland.

And they’re already treating Britain’s biggest zoo and its custom-designed cheetah habitat, Cheetah Rock, like home.

Team predator leader Sarah McGregor said: “Robyn and Billy were very relaxed about the move but we’ve had to spend a little more time getting Freddie used to his new surroundings. He’s a much more cautious character.

One of three young cheetah brothers new to the zoo

"They’re all very affectionate with one another. They’ll playfight but they also groom one another and snooze together.”

Unlike many other big cat species, male cheetahs often form small groups with other male relatives – known as coalitions – while females tend to live on their own or with cubs.

More than 90 per cent of the global population has disappeared since 1900 and there are now estimated to be less than 7,000 in the wild.

Numbers are declining rapidly because of habitat loss, human-animal conflict and the illegal pet trade.

ZSL conservationists have been dedicated to the conservation of threatened species since Whipsnade opened more than 90 years ago.

> The zoo is throwing a week long celebration for visitors paying tribute to its Royal patron the Queen and her Platinum Jubilee.

Until Sunday (June 5), visitors will be able to hook-a-duck, roll up to the coconut shy or try their hand at classic lawn games.

Families can ride on the traditional carousel and enjoy having their faces painted.