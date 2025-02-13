Hundreds of social homes sold through Right to Buy in Luton

Hundreds of social homes in Luton were sold through the Right to Buy scheme over the last five years, new figures show.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as the Government considers reforming the scheme to help councils better protect their social housing stock and ensure more than a million households stuck on the waiting list can access social rent.

A homelessness charity said changes to the Right to Buy scheme "are a critical step" to tackle homelessness and social housing waiting lists, but warned "alone it will not end the housing emergency".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Figures from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government show 282 social homes were sold through the Right to Buy policy in Luton between 2019-20 and 2023-24.

Council block. (Photo by David Cowlard/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images)

Of those, 48 were sold last year – down from 94 the year before.

Councillor Hazel Simmons, Leader of Luton Council, said: “Council homes are so much more than bricks and mortar – they are a cornerstone of a better life.

“But our country’s council housing is in crisis – policy decisions over the past decade have pushed finances to the brink and undermined the sustainability of the system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Relaxing the rules of the scheme has allowed almost 108,300 local authority-owned homes to be sold through Right to Buy over the last decade, meaning nearly two million social houses have been sold since the implementation of the policy in 1980.

More than 46,700 local authority-owned homes were sold through the scheme across England in the past five years.

Cllr Simmons continued: “In Luton we’ve lost 282 homes from our social housing stock since 2019, which highlights the urgent need to reform unsustainable Right to Buy policies. We are currently on site building 52 new, affordable, council homes, and are seeking to increase affordable housing delivery including through partnerships with local developers and housing associations.”

“That’s why Luton, along with over 100 other councils across England signed up to Securing the Future of Council Housing campaign, where we’re calling for government to take this once-in-a-generation chance to fix England’s broken council housing finances, address unsustainable debt, and help us to make sure future generations in Luton have the council homes they need.”