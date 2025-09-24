"It’s sad to see her pass away at this young age": Tributes paid to former Luton councillor

Anne Donelon. Picture: Luton Borough Council

A minute’s silence was held at a Luton Borough Council meeting for former Labour councillor Anne Donelon, who has died.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was elected to the local authority in Northwell ward in May 2019, serving one term until 2023. But she resigned the Labour Party whip in March of that year, saying she no longer wished to be a member of the ruling group.

She became an Independent councillor and opted not to contest her seat on the local authority at that year’s May elections, saying she felt Independent candidates tend not to be successful at elections in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luton mayor and current Northwell ward councillor Amy Nicholls said: “On behalf of the council, I express our sincere condolences on the passing of Anne Donelon.”

Council leader and Labour Lewsey councillor Hazel Simmons told the meeting: “It’s with great sadness I stand up to talk about Anne Donelon, who unfortunately died very young not long after she left the council.

“Anne was only with us for one term, but made herself well-known during that time,” she explained. “She was an active member in Northwell, was our Labour whip and very active on the planning committee.

“So it’s with great sadness we hear that she’s passed away. I’d like to extend the thoughts of the Labour group to all her family and friends at this very sad time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour Northwell councillor Rob Roche spoke on behalf of the ward councillors, saying: “As well all know, Anne was a Northwell councillor for four years and the people of Marsh Farm, who she represented at the time, would like the opportunity to offer their condolences, along with Woodlands Secondary School where she was a governor.”

Liberal Democrat group leader and Barnfield councillor Amjid Ali spoke of his “surprise at hearing the sad news”, adding: “I knew councillor Donelon as we became councillors at the same time in 2019 and she was always someone that looked out for Luton and cared about the ongoings about the town within this chamber.

“So she will be missed and it’s sad to see her pass away at this young age. Condolences from myself and my group to her family.”

Conservative group leader and Poets councillor Aslam Khan said: “I had the pleasure of working with Anne, during her term as councillor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She was very passionate about this town and the residents she represented. She wasn’t shy of expressing her views both within the party and also in the chamber.

“It’s really sad to hear she passed away at a very young age. We want to pass on our heartfelt condolences on behalf of the group and myself to her friends and family. She’ll be sadly missed.”

Having resigned the Labour whip, she was relieved of her roles as a director of London Luton Airport Limited and Foxhall Homes Limited, to which she was appointed in May 2022.