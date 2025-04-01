Luton Borough Council’s bid to buy Vauxhall factory site rejected by Stellantis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The council has been outbid after trying to buy the Vauxhall factory in Luton it has been revealed.

While Stellantis, the owner of Vauxhall, declined to comment on the sale of the Kimpton Road site, Luton Borough Council said that its “serious and competitive bid” was rejected – and the site was sold to an unnamed buyer.

The final van rolled off the production lines on March 28, marking the end of an era for the town.

But the council is now trying to find ways to engage the new owners.

A view of Vauxhall Motors Vivaro Van Plant in Luton. Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images.

A council spokesperson said: “We look forward to working with the new owners on the regeneration of this hugely important strategic site for our town and the region, and are keen to see a mix of commercial and industrial uses creating quality new jobs for local people and bringing vital investment to our town.”

For 120 years, car making was synonymous with Luton and the council is keen to create a lasting legacy for Vauxhall.

The spokesperson added: “We have been working with Stellantis to secure a number of historical items that can remain in Luton and will hopefully form part of a permanent display in our town to mark 120 years of car manufacturing in Luton.

“Alongside this, we are planning to launch the Made in Luton project in the coming months, which is funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund. This project will work closely with former Vauxhall employees and their family members to collect and curate the stories of Luton’s industrial heritage, culminating in a public exhibition by early 2026.”