Months of uncertainty end as Luton's Wandon Park boundary row closed

A long-running boundary dispute at Wandon Park has been brought to an end after Luton Borough Council confirmed no further action will be taken against residents accused of encroaching on its land.

Households whose homes back onto the park were told in December that they could face legal action if fences were not moved.

Residents were given until March 10 to move their fences back – despite many of them being in place since the 1950s.

Friends of Wandon Park, a campaign group opposing development on the green space, argued that residents had “adverse possession” of the land and criticised the council for months of silence.

After eight months of uncertainty, the developer and now owner of the land, Foxhall Homes, wrote to residents on August 14 confirming the matter was closed.

In a letter seen by Luton News, Foxhall Homes director Gerard McCleave, said: “I apologise for the length of time it has taken to come back to you on this.

“I am writing on behalf of Foxhall Homes to confirm that we will be taking no further action in relation to the encroachment and consider the matter closed.”

A Luton Council spokesperson said: “We regret that it has taken this long to reach a conclusion and will be looking at how this situation unfolded and what lessons can be learned.

“That said, we are pleased the matter has now been brought to a close, with a decision by Foxhall Homes not to pursue the encroachment further. This means residents will retain the land in question, which some affected residents have campaigned to keep.

“We hope this resolution offers clarity and reassurance, and draws a line under the issue.”

They said lessons would be learned, while stressing the need for new housing in the town and highlighting the creation of a new park and children’s play area as part of the development.

But residents say the episode has damaged trust and left them fearful of the long-term impact on their community and green space.

A spokesperson for Friends of Wandon Park said: “They have an obligation to residents. [The council] threatened them in December, and they haven’t even bothered to reply.”