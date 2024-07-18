New Mayor and Deputy Mayor officially appointed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Luton’s new Mayor Councillor Tahmina Saleem and Deputy Mayor Councillor Babatunde Ajisola were officially appointed in a ceremony held in the council chamber last night, 16 July 2024.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Tahmina Saleem who serves the Biscot ward has been a councillor since 2019. She was born in Sheffield, raised in Huddersfield, built her collection of career paths in East London, yet she has found herself making a stark difference in Luton.

As a graduate of law, activist, devoted volunteer, mother, and integral part of the community, the youthful population of Luton inspires Tahmina’s belief that childhood acts as the spine of ones book to which every day of our adult lives is attached like a page. Tahmina was appointed Portfolio Holder for Children’s Services from May 2021 to May 2024, taking on the legal role of ‘voice of the child’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on her appointment, Councillor Tahmina Saleem said: “To represent the town is a privilege and an honour. We have over 150 languages and dialects spoken in Luton, we are a tapestry of cultures and identities, yet we are united in our diversity – that is Luton’s greatest strength.

Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Luton

“In my term of office I will build on our ‘Luton No Place for Hate’ Campaign. I am committed to fostering an environment where every resident feels safe, valued and heard. I will tirelessly promote our 2040 vision to create a healthy, fair and sustainable town, where everyone can thrive, and no one has to live in poverty.”

The new Mayor’s five chosen charities are, Level Trust Uniform Exchange, Curry Kitchen, The West Indian Community Association’s Luncheon Club, Field of Dreams and Medical Aid for Palestinians.

Councillor Babatunde Ajisola has lived in Luton for 18 years and considers himself a “proud Lutonian”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He studied Medical Engineering at Lagos State University (LASU), and later achieved his MSc at the University of Bedfordshire in Applied Computing and Information Technology. Councillor Ajisola currently works as an IT consultant and has worked in both the private and public sectors.

Councillor Tahmina Saleem

In 2012 Councillor Ajisola carried the London Olympic torch when it came to Luton. He is also a passionate football fan and registered referee in the county of Bedfordshire.

As a father of three Luton born children, the Deputy Mayor considers Luton to be his home and is passionate about the progress and improvement of the town. He believes in putting the interests of Lutonian’s first and looks forward to making positive change in the community in partnership with the Mayor.