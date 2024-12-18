£170m investment at Luton Hoo Hotel that could create more than 350 jobs is approved

Luton Hoo

A luxury upgrade of spa facilities at Luton Hoo Hotel and other improvements are set to be part of an investment of up to £170m and create more than 350 jobs, a meeting heard.

Applicant Arora Group submitted full plans and listed building consent to Central Bedfordshire Council for an extension to stables at Luton Hoo Hotel golf and spa on the Luton Hoo Estate at Hyde.

The project involves the spa revamp, with alterations to the listed Adams building, a new pavilion, new tennis and padel courts, and creating a children’s play area within Columnhill Woods, according to a report to CBC’s development management committee.

This scheme on 32 acres represents inappropriate development in the greenbelt, said the report. “Other potential harm includes the impact on the heritage, a loss of trees, and the effect on a county wildlife site.

“The application is subject to referral to the Secretary of State for Planning, as it’s inappropriate development within the greenbelt. Luton Hoo Hotel covers an area of 1,065 acres and is set within a Grade II registered park and garden.”

Principal planning officer Caroline Macrdechian told the committee: “This would bring the prestige of a Fairmont hotel to the authority.

“The pavilion would be single storey and the basement would provide children’s swimming pools and associated facilities,” she said. “The tennis and padel courts wouldn’t be lit.

“A high level play area would be located within Columnhill wood. A detailed management plan was prepared for the construction and operation of the play area to reduce the impact on the county wildlife site. Overall the benefits outweigh the harm.”

Conservative Caddington councillor Kevin Collins said: “The estate is smaller than it once was and is now divided into two separate ownerships.

“But there are some beautiful buildings sitting within extensive parkland and woods. It’s right and proper these aspects are protected and cherished.

“Elite Hotels carried out some of the previous alterations. The Arora Group is a much larger operation with a proven success record in running hotels, including premium properties.

“The longer term plan will see a relaunch as a premium destination. This will be a great asset to south Bedfordshire. I don’t dismiss any of the concerns raised in the report. I agree in principle with many of them.

“There are revised comments from various consultees to the amendments adopted into the scheme.”

Founder and chairman of the Arora Group Surinder Arora explained: “It’s our third anniversary of acquiring this amazing site.

“This is a once in a life opportunity, so we didn’t rush in and tried to see if we could turn things around. Originally we thought we might spend up to £50m. The dream has been getting bigger and we’re looking at an investment of £160m to £170m, while creating more than 350 extra jobs.

“The lake is badly silted, so we’ll clean it up and the River Lea. One of the five star brands Fairmont suggested it couldn’t open there without the luxury spa.”

The committee unanimously approved the development and a separate application for listed building consent.