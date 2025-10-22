Tackling obesity in Luton is a 'top priority' as council adopts healthy weight plan

File photo of bathroom scales

Seven in every ten adults in Luton were reported as overweight or obese in 2023/24, figures show.

The local authority’s health and wellbeing board has made obesity in the town’s children its top priority.

An initial three years of action forms part of a borough council delivery plan for healthy weight 2025 to 2040.

“Health concerns associated with unhealthy weight affect residents of all ages,” according to a report to LBC’s executive.

“Child obesity is a major concern with Luton ranking above the national and regional averages for overweight and obesity prevalence in Year 6 (42.5 per cent in 2023/24),” said the report. “This continues into adult life (69.9 per cent in 2023/24), with most adults in Luton reported as overweight or obese.

“The healthy weight declaration is a national framework that commits LBC to make structural changes, so that the healthiest option becomes the easiest choice.

“This includes embedding healthy food in schools, supporting active travel and public transport, increasing access to green spaces, and working with local businesses to promote healthier foods.

“Living with excess weight is a well-established risk factor for chronic, noncommunicable diseases affecting children and adults, including type two diabetes, cardiovascular disease and hypertension, and some cancers.

“Evidence suggests living with excess weight negatively impacts on academic attainment, emotional wellbeing, school or work attendance, and increases the risk of hospitalisation.

“The healthy weight declaration includes 16 standard commitments across five themes of system leadership, environment and infrastructure, monitoring and evaluation, culture shift and commercial determinants,” added the report.

“Tackling obesity in Luton is a complex challenge because many residents face competing priorities, such as financial pressures or caring responsibilities, that make it difficult to prioritise healthier food or activity.”

Labour Beech Hill councillor Rumi Chowdhury explained: “Child obesity is a major concern locally.

“Those leaving (school) with excess weight face far greater challenges from a health and social perspective. The delivery plan places an emphasis on improving health and wellbeing outcomes through achieving health equity, and not focusing solely on behaviour change.

“BLMK integrated care board (ICB) is a key partner in embedding prevention across the health system, aligning commissioning with Luton’s healthy weight priorities.

“Delivering this plan requires system-wide ownership. The solution to this can’t be provided by public health in isolation. It needs every service, and extends to all our partners and community organisations.”

Labour High Town councillor Umme Ali described the report as “brilliant”, saying: “I really would like to see closer working within the council and with our partners around fast food takeaways next to schools, making our streets walkable with lighting on footpaths, as well as accessing green spaces and ensuring our parks are maintained.

“It’s not just about a healthy lifestyle and choices. Our environment contributes to it. That’s why the children in Luton live shorter lives or anticipate living shorter lives, with higher rates of obesity and related issues.”

Labour Lewsey councillor Hazel Simmons, who chairs the committee, said: “We agreed at the health and wellbeing board a report would come here that obesity in our children is our top priority.”

The executive agreed to adopt the delivery plan and to signing the local authority healthy weight declaration.