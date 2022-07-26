Luton MP takes on new role to support veterans

Rachel Hopkins MP

She will be at the forefront of shaping the party’s future policy to ensure the Veteran and Defence People community receives the support it deserves. Estimates forecast that there are around 1,250 working-age veterans and 333 people receiving a military pension living in Luton.

Government figures have revealed that up to 70,000 veterans could now be claiming Universal Credit.

Ministers admitted for the first time last month that 33,800 veterans are currently receiving Universal Credit after serving our country, following parliamentary questions from Labour’s Shadow Secretary of State for Defence, John Healey MP. These figures are drawn from an assessment of just 45 percent of claimants, meaning the actual figure could be more than double.

A Royal British Legion report last year found that former personnel are less likely to be in full-time or part-time work than the general population and almost twice as likely to be unemployed (11 percent v six percent).

Rachel said: “I am delighted to be appointed Labour’s Shadow Minister for Veterans and Defence People and look forward to speaking to veterans and representative groups from across the country.

“Tens of thousands of veterans are relying on Universal Credit as bills and inflation soar.