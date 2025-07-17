The 💀 emoji may be more amused than menacing, depending on who sent it

Studies suggest people’s interpretation of emojis can vary based on age, gender, culture and more

But there appear to be a big generation gap, with Gen Z having their own emoji-based slang

A language expert says older users tend to take the pictures at face-value

But their alternate meanings are often a little more ironic

Once a simple and playful way to add some feeling to online messages – emojis have evolved into something resembling a language all of their own.

Thursday (July 17) is World Emoji Day. But far from being universally understood, language experts say the colourful icons that punctuate our texts and chats can mean very different things to different people.

A 2024 University of Nottingham study found that age, gender, and culture all impacted what people understood emojis to mean. It was even a plot point in this year’s Netflix smash hit series Adolescence, with teens using emojis to communicate with and even bully each other – with adults none the wiser.

To mark the occasion, language learning platform Babbel and online emoji reference site Emojipedia have shared some of the most commonly misunderstood emojis between people of different ages. Babbel linguistic and cultural expert Noël Wolf said that while older users tend to take them at face value, younger generations – especially Gen Z – have crafted an often-ironic emoji language, shaped by internet culture, memes, and platform censorship.

“This evolving emoji code isn’t just about playfulness – it’s strategic,” she said. “On platforms where moderation is high, emojis offer a way to communicate emotion, sarcasm, or critique without triggering censorship. In that sense, they’ve become both creative and adaptive tools – helping users navigate social dynamics while retaining a sense of privacy or belonging within their digital communities.

Younger users have created their own emoji-based slang, language experts say | (Image: National World/Adobe Stock)

“The result is that the same symbol can signal warmth to one person, indifference to another, and humour to a third - depending not just on age, but on digital fluency and cultural exposure. That’s what makes emojis so fascinating - and so easy to misread,” she continued.

Here are the top 10 emojis Babbel says are often used differently across the generations:

1. 💀 Skull

Gen Z: Means ‘I’m dead’ – used to express laughter and amusement.

Older Generations: Used literally to reference death or danger.

2. 👍 Thumbs up

Gen Z: Seen as passive-aggressive or dismissive; often used ironically.

Older generations: Sincerely used to show approval, agreement, or encouragement.

3. 🙂 Slightly smiling face

Gen Z: Seen as passive-aggressive, insincere, or masking discomfort – also often used ironically.

Older generations: Used to express friendliness or politeness.

4. 😭 Loudly crying face

Gen Z: Used to express laughter or emotional overreaction in a humorous way.

Older generations: Used to convey disappointment or sadness.

5. 👨‍🦯 Person with white cane

Gen Z: Used sarcastically to imply wilful ignorance, such as ‘pretending not to see.’

Older generations: Rarely used at all, Ms Wolf says, and it’s often interpreted as a literal representation of visual impairment or accessibility.

6. 🗿 Moai

Gen Z: Represents emotional detachment or deadpan humour – often used ironically.

Older generations: Another one that’s rarely used, the linguistics experts says it is often literally interpreted as a statue.

7. 🧍 Person standing

Gen Z: Conveys awkwardness, discomfort, or passivity in a situation.

Older generations: Yet another less common emoji, Ms Wolf says it tends to be understood literally as a depiction of a standing person.

8. 🧢 Billed cap

Gen Z: Slang symbol for ‘cap’ , which means to lie, as opposed to ‘no cap’, which means telling the truth.

Older generations: Rarely used, and likely interpreted literally as a hat emoji.

9. 💅 Nail polish

Gen Z: Symbolises confidence, sass, indifference, or showing off.

Older generations: Used literally to reference beauty, self-care, or even manicure plans.

10. 🥺 Pleading face

Gen Z: Conveys cuteness, vulnerability, or ‘simp’ behaviour in an exaggerated or performative way.

Older generations: Viewed more literally as disappointment or sadness.

To learn more about emojis with alternate meanings, including some more sinister ones parents should probably know about, check out this story.