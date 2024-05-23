Big Weekend festival: Central Bedfordshire Council warning people to be aware of road closures
The villages of Caddington and Slip End are likely to be busy as guests travel into the town for the gig, and the nearby motorways are also expected have lots of people using them, so plan ahead and leave within plenty of time to make your journey.
Meanwhile, roads around Stockwood Park, in south Luton, will be closed to allow for the 100,000 festival goers to get to and from the event. We have made a table with all of the road closures, you can find that here.
Luton Borough Council said: “In almost all cases the roads will only be able to be accessed by emergency vehicles and residents with an RPZ permit. Anyone else will be denied entry and told to turn back.”
For those wanting to park nearby, parking spaces are available via this link. There will be drop-off and pick-up points for guests at Capability Green Business Park at the ‘Meet and Greet’ area. There will be a stewarded, and well lit route, which is just under a mile walk from Stockwood Park.