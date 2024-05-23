Road closed sign. Photo from David Davies PA Images

As Luton prepares for its biggest music event in recent memory, Central Bedfordshire Council is warning people about the disruption on roads around the town as thousands of fans descend on Stockwood Park

The villages of Caddington and Slip End are likely to be busy as guests travel into the town for the gig, and the nearby motorways are also expected have lots of people using them, so plan ahead and leave within plenty of time to make your journey.

Meanwhile, roads around Stockwood Park, in south Luton, will be closed to allow for the 100,000 festival goers to get to and from the event. We have made a table with all of the road closures, you can find that here.

Luton Borough Council said: “In almost all cases the roads will only be able to be accessed by emergency vehicles and residents with an RPZ permit. Anyone else will be denied entry and told to turn back.”