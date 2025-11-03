Legal challenge to Luton airport expansion set to be heard in High Court this week

A legal challenge against the planned expansion of Luton airport will be heard at the High Court this week.

Campaign group Luton and District Association for the Control of Aircraft Noise (LADACAN), behind the challenge, argues that development consent for the expansion was unlawfully granted earlier this year.

The airport expansion plans were submitted in February 2023, and planning inspectors examined the plans between August 2023 and February 2024.

In May 2024, the planning inspectors published their report, recommending that planning permission for the expansion should not be granted, as the public benefits of the development did not outweigh the detrimental impact on the environment.

An artist's impression of what the expansion could look like

Despite this, the Transport Secretary granted development consent for the expansion.

LADCAN says the plans do not properly assess the likely direct and indirect effects the expansion would have on climate change – and in August it was granted permission to bring its judicial review challenge to the High Court.

The High Court hearing is scheduled for November 4 and 5.

Andrew Lambourne, chair of LADACAN, said: “The increasing costs of climate change damage are obvious. The government has been urged by its Environmental Audit Committee and the Climate Change Committee not to proceed with airport expansion until it can demonstrate how its expansion plans accord with legally binding net zero commitments.

"Yet it has failed to show that the claimed benefits of airport expansion outweigh the negative climate impacts and the balance of trade deficit in tourism. Nor is there a proven pathway to reducing carbon emissions from aviation. Overruling Planning Inspectors for poorly evidenced benefits is reckless and irresponsible.”

Leigh Day partner Ricardo Gama, who represents LADACAN, said: “Our clients are looking forward to a judge having the opportunity to review whether in granting planning permission for a near doubling of passenger capacity at Luton Airport, the Transport Secretary failed to comply with her duties under environmental legislation. While growth may be a political objective, it cannot come at the expense of important environmental checks and balances.”

A spokesperson for Luton Rising said: “Luton Rising is an interested party in the proceedings and therefore it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time."