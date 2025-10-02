Anna Birt could not believe she had won her dream car | BOTB

Anna Birt’s reaction to winning a fully upgraded £106,000 Jeep in a BOTB prize draw is priceless, as she shares her excitement and plans for the massive win

With a daughter who's just passed her driving test, and getting ready to go to university next year, life is about to get expensive for Anna Birt.

Which means the timing couldn't have been better for a massive win in an online prize draw - a £106,000 Jeep with all the trimmings.

Anna, from Cardiff, entered a Spot the Ball competition and had to pick the precise spot she thought a football would be positioned in an action photograph.

Anna's daughter has just passed her driving test - but she's not likely to be driving mum's new Jeep any time soon | BOTB

Her guess was the closest, and she was shocked to see a film crew from BOTB turning up at her door with the keys to a Jeep Buzz SV Wrangler Expedition one sunny afternoon.

"I love Jeeps", she shrieked as she first saw the huge off-roader, with its massive tyres and its menacing bodykit.

Anna's prize is a Jeep Wrangler that has been treated to a series of upgrades by Jeep's in-house Special Vehicles team. It's kitted out with a roof box, off-roading protection, and even a built-in kitchen inside.

The car Anna has one is a specially-produced off-road monster | BOTB

"That is actually crazy", said Anna, as she looked around the huge vehicle. "I can't believe it, genuinely. I'm so happy.

"I can't wait for my daughter to see this, she's just passed her driving test yesterday, but I'm not sure the insurance is going to let her drive this.

"I love Jeeps, and I played for this because it looks amazing. It's crazy, genuinely. It's so nice, I actually love it."

To win the car, Anna had to pick the perfect pixel in this image | BOTB

Anna is also going to be offered a cash alternative to the Jeep, which she says would help to pay for her daughter's first car, and her forthcoming new life at university.

Anna's prize is one of several given out by BOTB every week, with dream cars, lifestyle prizes, cash pots and even a house all up to grabs for pennies.

